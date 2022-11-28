UK Sports Minister Will Wear One Love Armband To England V Wales Game In Qatar

Nick Potts via PA Wire/PA Images

Sports minister Stuart Andrew has said he will “definitely” wear the One Love armband when he watches England play Wales in the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and Fifa has clamped down on attempts by teams and fans to show support for the LGBTQ people.

Andrew, who is gay, said it was “important” that he show support for the community.

“I will most definitely be wearing the One Love armband,” he told ITV. “I think it’s been really unfair on the England and Wales team that at the eleventh hour they were stopped by Fifa from doing it.”

The England and Wales teams could have still worn the symbol if they wanted, but after Fifa threatened sporting sanctions, they changed their mind.

Openly gay UK Sports Minister @StuartAndrew tells @itvnews he WILL wear the ‘OneLove’ armband tomorrow when he attends England vs Wales in Qatar pic.twitter.com/Z8ByyJ5aM4 — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) November 28, 2022

Germany’s players covered their mouths during a team photo ahead of their 2-1 defeat against Japan last week to show “Fifa is silencing us”.

Nancy Faeser, Germany’s interior minister who was sitting close to Fifa president Gianni Infantino in the VIP box, wore an armband in support of the national team.

In the first week of the tournament alone, fans reported having rainbow items, including T-shirts and bucket hats, confiscated by officials.