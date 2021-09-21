Chaotic Videos Show Anti-Vaccine Protesters In Violent Clash With Police

Diego Fedele via Getty Images Victoria police arrest a protester during an anti vaccine protest on September 21, 2021

Thousands of people gathered in locked-down Melbourne on Tuesday to protest the ongoing closure of the construction industry, after workers refused to get the Covid vaccine.

The Australian state of Victoria, which includes Melbourne, has made at least one vaccination dose mandatory for all construction workers by the end of the week.

According to officials, construction sites were also being noncompliant with other key health and safety requirements before they were shut down.

The construction industry in Victoria has been linked directly to 403 direct Covid cases in recent weeks.

Victorian health minister Martin Foley said: “As a result of these figures, the public health team was left with no choice but to hit the pause button.”

The construction workers were also joined by anti-vaxxers and those against the prolonged lockdown in Victoria.

Protesters then crowded around the CFMEU (Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union) building in high-vis clothing while setting off flares earlier this week, ignoring the stay-at-home orders.

The crowds were furious their union had not backed them up in their fight against obligatory vaccines.

As demonstrators gathered, an officer from the line of riot police told the crowd: “Attention, this is a police public order warning.

“You have previously been directed to leave. Leave now or force may be used. No further warnings will be given.”

More than 60 protesters were arrested after damaging property, blocking a freeway and injuring officers.