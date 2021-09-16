Joe Biden made an embarrassing gaffe on Wednesday evening when he appeared to forget Scott Morrison’s name during a joint press conference, calling him “that fella down under” instead.
The US president was unveiling a new defence alliance under the acronym AUSUKUS, a security partnership will enable Australia to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines with both American and British technology.
It was a landmark moment for international relations, but unfortunately the president’s gaffe took some of the spotlight when his UK and Australian counterparts joined him virtually on either side.
Taking over from prime minister Boris Johnson’s presentation, Biden said: “Thank you, Boris.”
Then gesturing at Morrison’s screen, Biden said: “I want to thank that fella down under, thanks very much pal – I appreciate it Mr Prime Minister.”
Morrison replied with a thumbs up.
However, he eventually remembered and said: “I’m honoured today to be joined by two of US’ closest allies, Australia and the United Kingdom, to launch a new phase of the trilateral security cooperation among our countries.
“As prime minister Morrison and prime minister Johnson said, I want to thank. you for this partnership.”
Soon the internet latched onto Biden’s mistake and #thatfelladownunder started trending on Twitter.
This is not the first time Biden has made such a blunder either.
During the G7 Summit in June, he tried to tell Johnson he had not introduced the South African president – even though he had.
He stumbled on the steps going up to Air Force One back in March – which led to some concerns about the 78-year-old’s health – and has even admitted himself that he is a “gaffe machine”.