Joe Biden made an embarrassing gaffe on Wednesday evening when he appeared to forget Scott Morrison’s name during a joint press conference, calling him “that fella down under” instead.

The US president was unveiling a new defence alliance under the acronym AUSUKUS, a security partnership will enable Australia to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines with both American and British technology.

It was a landmark moment for international relations, but unfortunately the president’s gaffe took some of the spotlight when his UK and Australian counterparts joined him virtually on either side.

Taking over from prime minister Boris Johnson’s presentation, Biden said: “Thank you, Boris.”

Then gesturing at Morrison’s screen, Biden said: “I want to thank that fella down under, thanks very much pal – I appreciate it Mr Prime Minister.”

Morrison replied with a thumbs up.