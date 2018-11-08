ncox1585 via Getty Images The bodies were found close to a broken-down vehicle 200km north west of Alice Springs

Four people have been found dead near a broken down vehicle in the Australian outback, 300km north west of Alice Springs.

The bodies of two adults, both 19 and a child believed to be their infant son were found near a remote road on Wednesday, 4.5km from their car which had remnants of food and water inside it.

Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious and the authorities are investigating whether exposure to the elements may have contributed to the tragedy.

A fourth individual believed to have been also travelling in the vehicle had been reported missing, prompting police to begin emergency land and air searches.

The body of a 12-year-old boy was later found some 120m from the other three bodies.

Northern Territory Police say formal identification of the fourth body is yet to be taken and they are unable to confirm if he was a passenger in the vehicle reported missing late last night.

Southern Desert Division Superintendent Jody Nobbs said police are yet to rule out that there may have been more passengers in the vehicle.

“Although police have no information that suggests there were other passengers in the car, we will continue a precautionary land and air search until we are satisfied that all areas of interest have been sufficiently canvassed.”

He added the dead had last been seen leaving the community of Willowra five days ago.