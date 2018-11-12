Australian Strawberry Needle Suspect 'Motivated By Spite Or Revenge', Court Hears

My Ut Trinh, a former strawberry farm supervisor, retaliated over a workplace grievance by putting needles into the fruit, a court has heard.

The 50-year-old was arrested on seven counts of contaminating the goods at the weekend, after a high-profile nationwide police investigation into sewing needles being inserted into the berries before they were sold.

While no injuries were reported from the needles, the crisis escalated to six states and neighbouring New Zealand.

Australia’s multi-million-pound strawberry industry suffered major financial losses, with fruit recalled from supermarket shelves and destroyed.

Major food distributors in New Zealand removed Australian strawberries from stores.