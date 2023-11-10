Australian TV Presenter Praised For Acknowledging Perimenopausal Hot Flash Live on Air

In a now-viral post on LinkedIn, Imogen Crump, editor of pursuit and research at the University of Melbourne, addressed the “weirdness” of not only having a perimenopausal hot flash live on TV – but why she chose to explain what was happening in real time.

Of her hot on-air moment, she said, “I could either pretend it wasn’t happening (and look inept) or explain why I was stumbling my way through a story on bilateral relations. In the moment, I chose to explain.”

The clip can be viewed on her LinkedIn post, and shows the moment she had to stop and explain what was going on, but also the ABC News Breakfast anchor’s reactions.

“Imogen, the point about this is that we need to make it normal to have these kinds of conversations,” says Lisa Miller, co-host of ABC, Crump, while she uses a stack of papers to waft a cool breeze towards her.

Crump wrote, ″Lisa Millar and Michael Rowland were lovely (as were the wider ABC Breakfast team supplying water and reassurance, and the audience sending kind messages in).”

Commenters were quick to rush in and validate her experience, leaving messages of support that said:

“Imogen Crump I see you. Perimenopause is the ungift that keeps on giving. And how fabulous that you took a pause and then kept going. Queen.”

And, “You are so amazing - the feedback from viewers has been nothing but positive. People are so grateful you chose to speak about it. Thank you so much.”

According to research conducted in response to UK Parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee Call for Evidence, Perimenopause and menopause affect more than just women’s bodies and minds. It impacts the economy too, costing it £1.8Bn GDP every year in working days.

The Women’s Health Journal found that a staggering 90% of participants of a research study had never been taught a single thing about menopause. As a result, 60% reported feeling unprepared and uninformed.

This is probably why so many were quick to praise Crump for showing us all just how hard to navigate these symptoms can be.

