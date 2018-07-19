Huge Backlash In Austria Over Plans To Make Jews And Muslims Register to Buy Kosher-Halal Meat

A state within Austria is considering plans to make Jews and Muslims register before they can buy kosher and halal meat, sparking a huge backlash and prompting comparisons to Nazi laws.

The proposal, which were put forward in Lower Austria, was defended by Gottfried Waldhäusl, the state’s environment minister, who said he wanted to curb animal slaughter without the use of stunning.

The right-wing politician said it was necessary “from an animal welfare point of view”.

However the Austrian ambassador to Israel, Martin Weiss, said in a tweet that the story had “given rise to great concerns” among Jewish and Muslim communities in Austria.