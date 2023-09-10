So THAT's Why You've Been Feeling So Anxious Lately

Olga Rolenko via Getty Images

Stress is, unfortunately, the great unifier. 74% of us in the UK have felt so overwhelmed with worry and anxiety that we’ve become ‘unable to cope’ in one way or another, says YouGov.

Causes vary from anxiety to environmental stressors and traumas. But if you’ve been feeling extra-worried recently and aren’t sure why, there could be a seasonal reason behind the unease.



We’ve written before about summer depression, which affects some people in the way that the better-known winter seasonal affective disorder (SAD) does. And now, ’tis the season for autumn anxiety (yes, really).

What’s that again?

Dr. Clare Morrison, medical advisor at MedExpress, told Healthline that “Autumn anxiety is the tendency for people to suffer from anxiety and low mood during the autumn months.”

Much like winter SAD, autumn anxiety follows a particular pattern; it recurs year-on-year at around the same time of year and leads sufferers to stress for no identifiable reason.

Symptoms of the condition include sleep problems, low mood, exhaustion, excess worry, and irritability. So, if you feel sad and anxious around the same time every year, you might well have autumn anxiety.



Why does it happen?

We don’t exactly know what causes any form of seasonal affective disorder, but experts theorise that it could have something to do with changes in sunlight. “One of the causes is the reduction in sunlight, leading to falling levels of serotonin. This important hormone affects mood, appetite, and sleep patterns. There is also an increase in the hormone melatonin, which tends to make one feel sleepy and depressed,” Morrison told Healthline.

She also suggested that the cooler weather might lead to a lack of exercise, and that lowered vitamin D in the less-sunny months could increase depression and anxiety.

Children also return to school and work demands might increase around this time of year, too. An Inc. journalist wrote that “I know I personally feel grim when my daughter goes back to school and I need to start getting up in the dark at 6 a.m. again.”

To be fair, a pre-7 AM wake-up call would ruin my mood, too.



OK, so... what can I do about it?

Thankfully, there are some things you can do to combat autumn anxiety. Experts recommend taking the following steps to ease the seasonal stress:

Exercising for at least 30 minutes a day

Eating as healthily as possible

Taking up a new hobby or positive habit

Spending more time in (gorgeous, golden-hued) nature.

Of course, lifestyle changes don’t always cut it. If you’re struggling with seasonal mood changes that are seriously disrupting your life, seek help from a professional.

Ah, the joys of brain ownership...

