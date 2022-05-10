The Avatar 2 Trailer Is Here To Take Your Breath Away

It’s been more than 12 years since James Cameron’s Avatar burst onto cinema screens and smashed box office records, and now film fans have been given their first look at the long-awaited sequel.

A 90-second trailer for Avatar: The Way Of Water dropped online on Monday, picking up with the natives of Pandora more than a decade after we last saw them.

The new film will follow the Sully family, documenting the battles they fight and the tragedies they endure to keep each other safe.

While the Avatar 2 trailer gives very little away in terms of plot, fans did get to see more of the stunning CGI that captivated audiences around the globe the first time around.

Avatar 2 is released later this year 20th Century Fox

The film sees Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Na’vi Neytiri, while Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang are back as Dr Grace Augustine and Colonel Miles Quaritch.

Kate Winslet will also join the cast of the sci-fi action adventure film.

Avatar went on to become the highest grossing film of all time when it was released in 2009 – a title it still holds to this day.