Parents Will Reach Summer Holiday Breaking Point By Next Week, Poll Reveals

The summer holidays are in full swing and that means plenty of fun, frolics and frustration.

The average British parent will deal with 17 tantrums, 12 sibling fights and pull two sickies from work during the summer holiday, a new survey has revealed. So is it any wonder the average mum or dad will each breaking point by the 8 August? (That’s a week away, FYI.)

A survey of 1,500 parents by Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham suggests there’ll be an average of 14 slammed doors, 15 fights over “who had it first” and seven trips to the local park this summer. Parents will also have to endure a glorious 19 cries of “I’m bored” - although to be honest, we’d expect a lot more.