Famous faces from the music world have paid tribute to Avicii, following his death at the age of 28.
The sad news was announced by the DJ’s publicist, who confirmed that Avicii - real name Tim Bergling was “found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20”.
Calvin Harris and David Guetta were among the first to share their condolences online, with the former writing on Twitter: “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”
Liam Payne also posted a message, along with stars including Dua Lipa and Nile Rodgers:
Avicii’s 2011 track ‘Levels’ launched him into the mainstream and he went on to have huge commercial success, with two albums charting in the UK Top 10.
He also landed two Grammy Award nominations and in 2013, he won two MTV European Music Awards, being named Best Electronic and Best Swedish Act.
In March 2016, he announced his decision to quit performing live, telling fans that he wanted to focus on music production.