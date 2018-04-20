Famous faces from the music world have paid tribute to Avicii, following his death at the age of 28.

The sad news was announced by the DJ’s publicist, who confirmed that Avicii - real name Tim Bergling was “found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20”.

Calvin Harris and David Guetta were among the first to share their condolences online, with the former writing on Twitter: “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”