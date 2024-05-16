Avril Lavigne Sounds Off On 'Dumb' Conspiracy Theory She Just Can't Shake

Avril Lavigne Steve Jennings via Getty Images

Avril Lavigne is doubling down on claims that she’s not actually a body double.

The Canadian rocker addressed the crazy conspiracy theory that’s followed her for years during an interview on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast released on Wednesday.

For those unfamiliar with the rumour, there is a small contingent of people who believe that Avril died in the early 2000s and was replaced by a body double named Melissa, who publicly assumed the Sk8r Boi singer’s identity.

“It’s just funny to me,” Avril said on Call Me Daddy. “On one end, everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, you look the exact same. You haven’t aged a day.’ But then, other people are like, ‘You know, there’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me.’”

“Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse, right?” Avril continued. “I feel like I got a good one. I don’t think it’s, like, negative or anything, like, creepy ... I mean, obviously, I am me ― it’s so dumb.”

The I’m With You star has addressed the theory repeatedly over the years and has always managed to find humour in how bizarre it is.

“Some people think that I’m not the real me, which is so weird,” she said during an interview with the Australian radio program The Kyle & Jackie O Show in 2018. “Like, why would they even think that?”

Avril also discussed the conspiracy in a 2022 profile with Galore magazine, saying that it just “doesn’t make any sense”.

“When people bring it up, and it’s been brought up to me for like, years, that there’s this conspiracy theory that I’m not me or something? I’m a clone? How did something like that get so — I don’t know, it’s just the weirdest rumour,” she said.