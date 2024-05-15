Mother Of The Bride Has Been Savaged By Critics, But Here's Why It's Still Netflix's Number 1 Film

Miranda Cosgrove as Emma and Brooke Shields as Lana in Mother Of The Bride Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix

If there’s one thing you can rely on Netflix for, it’s a so-bad-it’s-good rom-com.

Mother Of The Bride has just arrived on the streaming platform and already reached the number one spot on the UK most-watched films rankings within a matter of days.

The movie follows a mother called Lana (Brooke Shields) who arrives for her influencer daughter’s (Miranda Cosgrove) destination wedding in Thailand, only to discover that the father of the groom is an old ex-boyfriend (Benjamin Bratt).

Directed by Mark Waters – best known for films like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday – Mother Of The Bride also stars Rachael Harris, Sean Teale and One Tree Hill fave Chad Michael Murray as a doctor and fellow resort guest called Lucas (yes, his One Tree Hill namesake!) who also has his eyes on Lana.

Chad Michael Murray in Mother Of The Bride Sasidis Sasisakulporn/Netflix

However, while it’s clearly had no issues drawing viewers in, it’s also fair to say that critics haven’t exactly been full of love for Mother Of The Bride.

The Guardian called it “middling Netflix mush” and “background fluff”, while The Telegraph insisted: “Brooke Shields doesn’t deserve this wishy-washy rom-com.”

The Daily Beast saw a somewhat brighter side, calling the film “fun (though soulless)”, though Variety said the narrative is “cheaply woven and fairly threadbare”.

Still, just because it didn’t get glowing reviews doesn’t mean we can’t all enjoy a little bit of light-hearted escapism every now and again, which Mother Of The Bride is clearly providing.

“It’s complete brain mush and it’s exactly what I needed today,” one X user shared, while another agreed: “I loved this movie in the cringiest way possible.”

Some fans also said the mushy, half-baked romance provided some light entertainment, while others have unapologetically admitted to simply being there for the pretty setting and all-star cast.

Despite sucky reviews I thought

Mother of the Bride on the Flix of Net was a cute waste of time 🎥



I liked it 🥰 #MotherOfTheBride pic.twitter.com/oNMYQDsEku — TClarkUSA 😉 (@TClarkUSA) May 10, 2024

mother of the bride on netflix is actually so bad and not even the good kind of bad. it’s giving AI script overloaded with social media references and pickleball. it’s complete brain mush and it’s exactly what I needed today pic.twitter.com/jr2zGfjaqZ — Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) May 10, 2024

Watching Mother Of The Bride on Netflix, because I love Brooke Shields. I'd watch her read the phone book if that was still a thing. pic.twitter.com/gCPGvC8YWs — Donna (@DonnaIRL) May 10, 2024

I loved this movie in the cringiest way possible https://t.co/JYazUq4uG3 — 420neni. (@hellaTudela) May 12, 2024

I love when yall say things feel like "2000s" stuff. I really liked when things were more goofy and light hearted https://t.co/8LAJfsGPwg — Will (@WillieJ_) May 12, 2024

From the director of Mean Girls and Freaky Friday. I’m already sold. https://t.co/AOlg1TqWAe — Cleo Sandiego 👑🌸 (@Cleopatrasworld) May 12, 2024

Netflix's MOTHER OF THE BRIDE is a lot better than IRISH WISH, which isn't saying much. Hallmark-esque with a bigger budget, spent mostly on the quite good cast. Would have loved more Michael McDonald and Rachel Harris, though. Took me way too long to recognize REIGN's Sean Teale pic.twitter.com/6zeSC8C8LC — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) May 13, 2024

Feel good movies are never a miss😙

Mother of the bride 👌🏾 — Ibukunoluwa (@eekmarr) May 13, 2024

And for others, Chad’s hunky role was enough to get them on board.

Mother of the Bride didn't need any plot at all. Next time just show this for 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/SZ7b0fvrch — Kaitlin Urka (@kaitlinurka) May 11, 2024

Me watching Mother of the Bride and Chad Michael Murray shows up pic.twitter.com/moEJ3mHpr8 — brie (@freetobrieme) May 12, 2024

Watching Mother of the Bride and hearing Chad Michael Murray’s character introduce himself as Lucas https://t.co/TTpedOE7yP pic.twitter.com/VHcf2IXCRm — Roronoa Zoro (@ShaheedRajab) May 12, 2024

Watching Mother of the Bride on Netflix 👀



Me when he said his name was Lucas: pic.twitter.com/UZ9LNXfhKw — Sarah Wavinya (@SarahWavi) May 10, 2024

Best part of mother of the bride was when Chad Michael Murray said his name was Lucas pic.twitter.com/IgwgxSfYeG — Farrah (@FARRAH_nuff) May 12, 2024

Me seeing Chad Michael Murray looking fine as hell in Mother of the Bride!!!! pic.twitter.com/XtHJmmoD0R — Karla Rodriguez (@ohkarli_) May 12, 2024

Mother Of The Bride is hardly the first rom-com that’s defied critics’ reviews and become a streaming hit.

Or, need we remind you of The Kissing Booth franchise starring Joey King and a pre-Euphoria Jacob Elordi? Those were also panned by critics (and even the Saltburn actor himself) but became hits on the streamer, eventually becoming a trilogy.

And don’t even get us started on the Christmas selection…