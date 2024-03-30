Thought The Stars Of Netflix's Irish Wish Looked Familiar? This Is Why

Irish Wish is now streaming on Netflix Netflix

It may not exactly have been a huge hit with critics, but that hasn’t exactly slowed down the popularity of Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix film.

Following the popularity of her 2022 festive offering Falling For Christmas, Irish Wish marks the second film in the Mean Girls star’s three-movie deal with the streaming giant.

Advertisement

Since it began streaming just over a week ago, Irish Wish has been hovering around the top of Netflix’s most-watched list – and while Lindsay (best known for her work in Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and The Parent Trap, not to mention her tabloid dominance in the 2000s) is the star of the show, it’s fair to say you might recognise a few other members of the cast, too.

If you’re wondering exactly where you recognise the cast of the divisive Netflix rom-com from, here’s our handy guide…

Alexander Vlahos

Alexander Vlahos in Irish Wish (left) and Versailles (right) Netflix/BBC

Welsh actor Alexander plays Paul, the Irish author that Lindsay’s character is in love with at the beginning of the film, and whose wedding takes the group to Ireland in the first place.

Advertisement

His past credits include playing Mordred in the supernatural series Merlin, the historical drama Versailles and the Jane Austen-inspired period piece Sanditon.

Alexander has also directed a string of short films since 2020, and appeared in productions of Macbeth and Romeo & Juliet.

Ed Speelers

Ed Speelers in Irish Wish (left) and Downton Abbey (right) Netflix/ITV

Former Downton Abbey star Ed Speelers played footman Jimmy in the award-winning ITV period drama before landing the role of James, Lindsay’s on-screen love interest, in Irish Wish.

More recently, Ed has also appeared in the hit Netflix drama You, Wolf Hall, Tim Burton’s live-action Alice In Wonderland sequel and Star Trek: Picard as the titular character’s son Jack Crusher.

Advertisement

Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry in Irish Wish (left) and in the Great American Baking Show tent (right) Netflix/Mark Bourdillion/Getty

As well as being an actor, Ayesha is actually best known for her work in the culinary world, penning cookbooks, hosting cookery shows and briefly fronting the American version of the Great British Bake Off.

Her other acting credits include an episode of Disney’s Hannah Montana and lending her voice to the musical Charming.

Elizabeth Tan

Elizabeth Tan in Irish Wish (left) and Top Boy (right) Netflix

Elizabeth had previously worked with Netflix on several occasions before scooping the part of Emma in Irish Wish.

Advertisement

She also played Li in Emily In Paris and Maude in the third series of Top Boy.

You may have also seen her in London Kills, Death In Paradise and Coronation Street, in which she played Xin Proctor back in 2011.

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour in Irish Wish (left) and Live And Let Die (right) Netflix/Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

Screen legend Jane Seymour plays Lindsay’s on-screen mum in Irish Wish, apparently shooting all of her scenes in just two days.

Among her most notable films and TV series are East Of Eden, Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, War And Remembrance and the James Bond movie Live And Let Die, in which she shared the screen with the late Roger Moore when she played Solitaire.

Dawn Bradfield

Dawn Bradfield in Irish Wish (left) and at the Tony Awards in 1999 (right) Netflix/Ron Galella/Getty

Advertisement

Irish performer Dawn plays Saint Brigid in one of Irish Wish’s most unexpected moments.

She has also appeared in the Vikings follow-up Valhalla, the period drama Mr Malcolm’s List and was nominated for a Tony for her performance in Martin McDonagh’s Broadway play The Lonesome West.

Jacinta Mulcahy

Jacinta Mulcahy at a screening of Irish Wish (left) and in Poirot: Murder On The Links (right) Richie Buxo/Shutterstock/ITV

Jacinta’s on-screen roles include a brief stint in Emmerdale and the West End musicals Les Misérables, in which she played Cosette, and Phantom Of The Opera.

If low-budget rom-coms like Irish Wish are your sort of thing, you may also have seen her in the Christmas cheese-fest Much Ado About Christmas (which was, indeed, a festive adaptation of the similarly-named Shakespeare classic).

Matty McCab

Matty McCabe in Irish Wish (left) and his The Prince character (right) Netflix/HBO

Advertisement

Before being cast in Irish Wish, Matty lent his voice to the polarising Royal Family satire The Prince (a retelling of royal events from the perspective of Prince George, played by Orlando Bloom).

Matty plays Kevin, an unappealing creatore who lives in the Buckingham Palace dungeon and serves the fictionalised Royal Family.

Dakota Lohan

Dakota Lohan makes a brief appearance in Irish Wish's archery sequence Netflix

As his name might suggest, Dakota Lohan is Lindsay’s younger brother, and makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in her latest film.

Dakota has made brief appearances in a number of his big sis’ other films, though, including 2022′s Falling For Christmas and The Parent Trap (which he appeared in as a baby).

Advertisement