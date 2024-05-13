This Brand New Heartstopper Season 3 Clip Teases The Moment Fans Have Been Waiting For

Netflix has confirmed the start date for the third season of Heartstopper – and that’s not the only treat for fans.
On Monday afternoon, it was confirmed the critically-acclaimed teen drama will be back for a new batch of episodes on Thursday 3 October.
This announcement was accompanied by a brand new clip from the forthcoming season, showing Charlie hesitating to tell boyfriend Nick he loves him for the first time.
In the minute-long teaser, Joe Locke’s character is seen rehearsing how to drop the L-bomb, before he’s interrupted by – it has to be said – a very buff-looking Kit Connor, who has come to pick him up for a date.
Excitingly, the clip is soundtracked by a new Billie Eilish track, taken from the two-time Oscar winner’s new album, which is released later this week.
While most of Heartstopper’s cast will be returning for its third season, it was previously revealed they’ll be joined by some new additions.
Not only will Mission: Impossible star Hayley Atwell and Back To Black’s Eddie Marslan be playing new characters, Bridgerton stand-out Jonathan Bailey will also be making a cameo as a social media influencer that Charlie becomes besotted with.
Sadly, though, there will be one noticeable absentee, after one particular Heartstopper fave confirmed back in March that she isn’t appearing in season three due to scheduling conflicts.
Joe teased earlier this year: “Every season of our show, we grow up with the characters more and this season is definitely a bit raunchier. It’s still Heartstopper – but it’s also that we deal with some darker issues.”
The first two seasons of Heartsopper are available to watch now on Netflix.