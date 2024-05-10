Jonathan Bailey Reveals The Surprising Story Behind His Role In Heartstopper Season 3

Jonathan Bailey Kevin Mazur/MG24 via Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey has spoken out about his upcoming cameo in the third season of Heartstopper.

Last month, it was revealed that the Bridgerton favourite was one of several new additions to the cast of the hit Netflix teen drama, playing an Influencer that Joe Locke’s character is infatuated with.

And for anyone wondering exactly how the Olivier winner wound up joining Heartstopper in the first place… it turns out he just outright asked for a role.

Advertisement

“Like so many people I watched the first series and I just thought it was one of the biggest, most beautiful gifts to so many people,” Jonathan told Variety.

“And I wished I’d had that growing up.”

He explained he has a mutual friend with Heartstopper producer Patrick Walters, and passed along a message saying: “If there’s anything I could do to help and be a part of that story…”

Jonathan Bailey on making a cameo in "Heartstopper" Season 3: "I had a mutual friend who knew [executive producer Patrick Walters] and I just said, 'If there’s anything I could do to help and be a part of that story.'" https://t.co/E4fKBW6wNx pic.twitter.com/6mpf2IG7Co — Variety (@Variety) May 7, 2024

While Jonathan kept schtum on the specifics of what his role entailed, he added: “[Heartstopper] is something that’s changed the way people can grow and communicate around who they are.

Advertisement

“And it’s not just for our community – it’s for every person who is a member of a family who has a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and so it helps all of us.”

It was previously revealed that Mission: Impossible star Hayley Atwell and Back To Black’s Eddie Marsan will both be playing new characters when Heartstopper returns for its third season later this year.