Baby Reindeer Creator Richard Gadd Doubles Down On Comments About Internet 'Sleuths'

Richard Gadd pictured at a SAG-AFTRA event to promote Baby Reindeer Araya Doheny via Getty Images

Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd has once again spoken about his hopes that viewers don’t try and track down the real people who inspired characters in the show.

The hit Netflix miniseries is based on Richard’s own experiences of being stalked, and also explores themes like sexual abuse, mental health and gender identity.

Last month, the comedian and writer voiced his discomfort with those who have tried to speculate about real-life figures who could have inspired characters like Martha and Darrien, his character’s stalker and sexual abuser.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Richard commented on this speculation once again.

“I can’t confirm or deny anything relating to the real life people who the characters are based on in the show,” he said, noting: “I know for every single part, there’s been about five or six people who have been sort of named as each part, even all the way down to the pub manager.

“The internet’s always going to do its thing. I can’t really comment on that.”

Richard in character as Donny in Baby Reindeer Ed Miller/Netflix

He added: “I don’t agree with the sleuth thing. I’ve put out a statement publicly saying I want the show to be received as a piece of art, and I want the show to people to enjoy as a piece of art.

“I’m called Donny Dunn [in the show]. It exists in a sort of fictional realm, even though it’s based on truth, it exists in a fictional realm, let’s enjoy the world that I’ve created. If I wanted the real life people to be found, I would’ve made it a documentary.

“I’ve spoken publicly about how I don’t want people to do it and if I start playing a game of whack-a-mole, then I’m almost adding to it. I don’t think I’ll ever comment on it ever again.”

Richard’s co-star Jessica Gunning has also been vocal on this issue, saying recently: “I would urge people not to be doing that.