The 30-Second Video Every New Parent Should Film For Their Baby's Health

“It is common for newborn babies to make all sorts of sounds, from occasional snorts to grunts, gurgles to whistling,” the NHS says.

Newborns can sometimes “take slight pauses in their breathing lasting for a few seconds, or... go through short periods of rapid breathing,” they add.

But when it’s 3 AM and you’re hearing a sound you’ve never heard a human make before, it can be hard not to panic about your baby’s health ― especially as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) season rolls in.

According to Blueberry Paediatrics, “Respiratory distress in babies can be easier to spot when you have a reference of their normal breathing patterns.”

So, they have a simple solution that only involves a phone and 30 seconds of your time.

“Every parent should be doing this,” the experts say.

Which is?

“Ensure that you take a 30-second clip of your little one when they are breathing normally, when they’re healthy,” they advise.

That way, “if they get sick and you’re worried about their breathing, you’ll be able to use that video, go back and compare and you’ll easily tell if they’re in any respiratory distress.”

Of course, “if they are, make sure you seek help,” the pediatrics page said.

Though the NHS points out that it can take up to six weeks for babies’ breathing patterns to become more regular, they add that you should always look out for certain signs.

“If your baby is struggling to breathe (constantly rapid breathing rate above 70 breaths per minute, flaring of the nostrils, making a grunting noise every time they breath out or too breathless to feed), or if they are going blue (especially their tummy, lips or tongue), you need to call 999 for an ambulance,” they say.

People were fans of the trick

“Such good advice! Little infants breathe weird and it can be alarming when nothing is actually wrong lol,”

Another Instagram user claimed a video of their newborn’s “normal” breathing made a doctor understand how serious their baby’s bronchitis was.

The NHS Alder Hey’s Children’s Hospital advises parents to “Use your instincts; if your child appears well and their breathing difficulty improves after a short period, there is normally no need to worry.”

