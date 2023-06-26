This Bridge Standoff Between Baboons And Lions Is What You Need For Happiness Today

Baboons scattered under a bridge when lions approached in South Africa recently, creating a comic standoff on the span. (Watch the video below.)

In a clip shot by guide Mike Botes of the MalaMala Game Reserve ― and posted online Tuesday by Latest Sightings ― the two species engaged in a funny waiting game. Lions do prey on baboons, so the primates’ decision to dangle from the beams for protection was understandable.

The big cats were aware of the activity beneath them as they soaked in the rays and kept their chill. Meanwhile, the monkeys literally hung around, using the bridge’s bars as a jungle gym and even “taunting” the apex predators, Botes told Latest Sightings.

One baboon climbed up for a closer look and realised that it might be a little too close. It quickly scrambled away, causing an observer to giggle.

Finally the lions sauntered off while the baboons watched with satisfaction.

“Sometimes, the African bush gives you sightings that are eye-opening and traumatic, but on some days like these, the African bush can surprise you and leave you rolling in laughter,” Latest Sightings wrote.