Baby Boy Pulled Alive From Freezing Rubble 35 Hours After Russian Gas Blast

An 11-month-old baby boy has been found alive after 35 hours spent in freezing cold in the rubble of a Russian apartment block that partially collapsed in an explosion.

The blast, thought to have been caused by a gas leak, damaged 48 apartments in a 10-story building in the industrial city of Magnitogorsk on Monday, killing at least seven people with 36 people remaining missing.

Video footage from the local emergency ministry showed a rescuer worker lifting baby Ivan Fokin, who was dressed in pink socks, and putting a blanket around him before running towards an ambulance.

The current temperature in the city of Magnitogorsk, home to one of Russia’s largest steel plants in the Urals some 1,700 km (1,050 miles) east of Moscow, is -17 Celsius (1.4 Fahrenheit).