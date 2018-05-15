MPs Are One Step Closer To Being Able To Finally Take Parental Leave

A bid to ensure MPs are able to take parental leave has passed its latest Parliamentary hurdle.

Labour’s Harriet Harman wants her colleagues to be able to take six months’ paid leave and nominate another MP to be their “maternity cover” and cast votes on their behalf while they are caring for their new baby.

Harman, the longest-serving female member in the House of Commons, said the proposals should be implemented as soon as possible, as four female MPs are currently pregnant.

Parliament’s procedural committee has released a raft of recommendations on making the plans viable, including publishing the names of members acting as a colleague’s proxy and whether proxy voting should be restricted to certain days or business.

They will now be put to Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, who will seek the approval of MPs.