Need Baby Name Inspiration? These Were Most Popular In 1948

A glimpse at what parents were naming their newborns 75 years ago.
KRITINA LEE KNIEF via Getty Images
You don’t meet many babies named Linda, Larry and Barbara these days. But 75 years ago, they were some of the most common names on birth certificates.

Knowing the Social Security Administration’s baby name data goes back more than a century, we decided to look at the top picks in 1948.

Interestingly, the most popular names for girls 75 years ago couldn’t be more different, but some common choices for boys (think James and William) remain so today.

Names that have dropped down the ranking could be due for a comeback, however. So whether you’re looking for vintage inspiration or simply want a little nostalgia trip, keep scrolling for a glimpse into the trends of three-quarters of a century ago.

Without further ado, here are the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in 1948.

Girls

  1. Linda
  2. Mary
  3. Barbara
  4. Patricia
  5. Susan
  6. Sandra
  7. Nancy
  8. Carol
  9. Sharon
  10. Kathleen
  11. Donna
  12. Karen
  13. Margaret
  14. Carolyn
  15. Judith
  16. Judy
  17. Brenda
  18. Betty
  19. Diane
  20. Shirley
  21. Joyce
  22. Pamela
  23. Janice
  24. Janet
  25. Cheryl

Boys

  1. James
  2. Robert
  3. John
  4. William
  5. David
  6. Michael
  7. Richard
  8. Thomas
  9. Charles
  10. Ronald
  11. Larry
  12. Gary
  13. Joseph
  14. Donald
  15. Kenneth
  16. George
  17. Dennis
  18. Paul
  19. Edward
  20. Stephen
  21. Jerry
  22. Daniel
  23. Steven
  24. Roger
  25. Frank

