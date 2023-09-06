50 Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose For Their Newborns In 2022

Jessica Peterson via Getty Images

When the Social Security Administration releases its annual list of the most popular baby names in the U.S., the agency also shares broader data around American naming choices.

In fact, the SSA tracks all the names given to five or more infants born each year to show the full range of possibilities.

Many parents eschew top picks like Olivia, Emma, Liam and Noah in favour of unconventional options such as Greenleigh, Dragon, Fender and Evermore.

From fictional characters to dictionary words, here are 50 unusual baby names that parents chose in 2022. The list reflects names given to fewer than 10 babies born last year.

Girls

Minnow

Banksy

Cinderella

Joyous

Greenleigh

Delight

Katniss

Skylark

Bronte

Sparkle

Menorah

Elegance

Canary

Evermore

Horizon

Bethlehem

Chai

Brilliance

Fauna

Ibiza

Strawberry

Bardot

Winterrose

Pearly

Willoughby

Boys

Barley

Dragon

Beacon

Utah

Ludwig

Alchemy

Ives

Daytona

Clever

Ontario

Cosmos

Fender

Gilead

Cotton

Valiant

Rooster

Cerulean

Barnaby

Chaos

Ruckus

Crash

Forbes

Awesome

Lancelot