50 Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose For Their Newborns In 2022

When the Social Security Administration releases its annual list of the most popular baby names in the U.S., the agency also shares broader data around American naming choices.
In fact, the SSA tracks all the names given to five or more infants born each year to show the full range of possibilities.
Many parents eschew top picks like Olivia, Emma, Liam and Noah in favour of unconventional options such as Greenleigh, Dragon, Fender and Evermore.
From fictional characters to dictionary words, here are 50 unusual baby names that parents chose in 2022. The list reflects names given to fewer than 10 babies born last year.
Girls
Minnow
Banksy
Cinderella
Joyous
Greenleigh
Delight
Katniss
Skylark
Bronte
Sparkle
Menorah
Elegance
Canary
Evermore
Horizon
Bethlehem
Chai
Brilliance
Fauna
Ibiza
Strawberry
Bardot
Winterrose
Pearly
Willoughby
Boys
Barley
Dragon
Beacon
Utah
Ludwig
Alchemy
Ives
Daytona
Clever
Ontario
Cosmos
Fender
Gilead
Cotton
Valiant
Rooster
Cerulean
Barnaby
Chaos
Ruckus
Crash
Forbes
Awesome
Lancelot
Texas