Is The Babyzen YOYO² Really Worth The Hype? Our Honest Review

Babyzen The Babyzen YOYO2 folds down to a really compact size compared to others on the market.

If you’ve ever tried to take a baby or toddler on a trip abroad (or even just on public transport) you’ll know that lots of pushchairs really aren’t geared up for being lugged around.

This becomes even more apparent when you’re doing things solo and trying to carry your baby, their usual paraphernalia and their pushchair down 30-odd steps because the train station you’ve stopped at doesn’t have a lift.

Thankfully there are a variety of lightweight strollers on the market which are increasingly appealing to parents as their little ones hit the six-month mark and no longer need the bassinet.

Many of these pushchairs are cabin friendly (perfect for air travel), easy to fold and much lighter. Some even come with straps, bags and handles to make the process of carting them around a whole lot easier.

Over the course of the next few weeks we’ll be sharing our very honest reviews of a selection of lightweight strollers on the market. First up, it’s the Babyzen YOYO², arguably one of the most popular lightweight buggies on the market.

Does it live up to the hype? Read on to find out.

Babyzen YOYO² stroller

How heavy is it? 6.2kg

Price: £450 from Mamas and Papas (price correct at time of writing)

Does it come with accessories? A cover bag. Any extras – like rain covers, umbrellas, etc. – need to be purchased separately.

A quick lowdown:

Suitable for babies from six months old up to a weight of 22kg

Has a 5-point harness to keep little ones secure

Has a zipped back pocket so you can keep essentials to hand

Anti-UV (UPF 50+) water-repellent fabric

Super easy to steer and manoeuvre.

Natasha Hinde Babyzen YOYO2

The review

You can tell this pushchair has been very well-designed. It’s super lightweight and easy to manoeuvre up and down curbs, across parks, etc. The wheels are small, so it’s ideal for city travel.

My daughter (two at the time, and a little smaller than most toddlers her age) looks really comfortable sitting in the seat, and she can easily be reclined as there’s just one strap you can tighten or loosen depending on whether you want your child sitting upright or laying back.

The seat feels like a decent size – so there’s plenty of growing room. My only niggle is that you can’t sit your child fully upright, so they’re a little bit reclined all the time.

The brake is pretty stiff and requires a bit of effort to release up and down. I’m not sure if this is the case with all pushchairs or it’s just an issue on this particular sample.

The storage compartment underneath the pushchair is a very good size considering it’s so compact. I like that there’s not a big bar running width ways across it (like there are with other pushchairs on the market) so you can easily get your bags in and out.

There’s also a zip pocket by the handle which is great for keeping your purse, keys and phone in when pushing the pram – I really loved this feature. And a clear window on the hood gives you the chance to see what your child is up to.

Not gonna lie, it requires a bit of brain power to fold this. One downside is you need two hands to fold down the handle, as there are two buttons either side of the handle which need pushing in at the same time (so if you plan on taking it on public transport and need to collapse it to carry it down some stairs, you’ll have to watch your child like a hawk while you’re doing so).

It took me a few attempts to get it right because you have to fold the handle down, then crouch down to push the red lever underneath, then line the wheels up so they don’t get in each other’s way – and then (*breathes*) collapse it. Once it’s down, however, it does fold into a very compact bundle.

I love that it has a handle and padded strap for easy lifting and carrying once collapsed. This is so useful if you need to pick up your little one and carry them down some stairs. I’ve often had to carry a pushchair in one hand and my daughter in the other, and it never quite feels secure, but with the pushchair hanging off your shoulder you can hold your baby with two hands.

This stroller is a lot more expensive than some of the others on the market. Given the price, it’s a shame it doesn’t come with a rain cover as standard. It also felt like I needed a university degree in folding it back down again, which I was a bit disappointed with.

However the stroller is well-made and has loads of plus-points – it’s super light, has ample storage space, the carry handle is great, and I also love that they come in unusual colours, like blush pink and teal. With all this in mind, I can certainly understand why they have such a huge fan-base.