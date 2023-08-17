10'000 Hours via Getty Images

School uniform is bloody expensive.

UK affordable footwear retailer, Wynsors, estimates that families face paying 20% more for school uniform this summer than they did back in 2018.

Its survey of more than 1,000 UK parents also revealed three quarters (76%) agree the cost of buying school uniform and supplies puts a strain on their household budget.

Advertisement

It’s thought the average parent will spend roughly £230 on a full set of new school uniform in 2023. So, if you’re planning on forking out, where can you get the best value for money?

The cheapest place to buy uniform

A new analysis by Which? has found Sainsbury’s (Tu Clothing) is the cheapest retailer for parents looking to save money on uniform.

The consumer champion analysed prices of a selection of essential nine-year-old sized school uniform items at eight popular supermarkets and clothing retailers.

Sainsbury’s was the cheapest place to buy, with two each of pinafore dresses, polo shirts, skirts, sweatshirts, boys’ trousers and girls’ trousers costing a total of £47.

Advertisement

It also had the cheapest items available in four of the uniform categories, including polo shirts for £4, sweatshirts for £3, boys’ trousers for £8 and girls’ trousers costing £9.

Morrisons was just £1.95 more expensive, costing £48.95 in total. It sold the cheapest pinafore dresses and skirts, costing £10 and £8 respectively.

The cheapest and most expensive places to shop for uniform

Which? analysed the price of two items from each category: pinafore dresses, polo shirts, skirts, sweatshirts, boys’ trousers and girls’ trousers, before coming up with a total.

Sainsbury’s – £47

Morrisons – £48.95

Asda – £53

Tesco – £64.50

Matalan – £69

M&S – £73

John Lewis – £85

Next – £102

Prices were correct as of August 9 for Sainsbury’s, Asda, John Lewis, Matalan, M&S, and Next, and July 26 for Morrisons and Tesco.

Aldi and Lidl also sell cheap uniforms in-store – both run a £5 uniform bundle deal, but these are ‘special buys’ which tend to sell out quickly and generally do not get restocked (hence why they weren’t included in the above analysis).

Advertisement

Other ways to save money while shopping for uniform