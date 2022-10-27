There Are Five Types Of Scary Boss – Which One's Yours?

shapecharge via Getty Images

Does your boss have a tendency to disappear just as you need them? Or are they more inclined to text you at all hours of the night?

LinkedIn has surveyed more than 2,000 workers to identify the management styles that give employees a fright. And from the results, they’ve identified five horrible boss profiles, from the ‘ghost boss’ to the ‘vampire’.

(It’s almost Halloween, just go with it.)

Though the names may leave you eye-rolling a tad, the descriptions are terrifyingly accurate for anyone who’s ever dealt with a tricky boss.

But thankfully, Charlotte Davies, a career expert at LinkedIn, has shared some helpful tips for dealing with these ghoulish characters in the workplace.

The Ghost Boss

The boss who leaves you to do all the work, providing you with little to no guidance.

TIP: Having an absent manager can be a very frustrating and alienating experience. While dealing with a “ghost boss” can be tricky, it can also be an opportunity to demonstrate your leadership skills by taking charge of the situation and show initiative in running projects while your boss is nowhere to be found.

Be specific with your boss around where you need more guidance, and pick your battles – for example, if there’s an important project coming up.

It can also be a good idea to find a mentor within your company who you can go to for career advice if you feel you’re not getting this from your boss.

The Vampire Boss

The Vampire Boss messages you at unsavoury hours about work, expecting a quick reply.

TIP: We’ve all had to work late as a one-off for an important meeting or presentation, but if your boss regularly tries to reach you outside working hours, you know something isn’t right.

Setting clear boundaries and pushing back in these scenarios is difficult, but crucial if you want to avoid burnout further down the line. Make sure to set these boundaries early on in your career and clearly communicate your limits.

The Trick or Treat Boss

They can be calm and measured one minute, then angry and irrational the next. Just like Jekyll and Hyde, you never know which mood to expect and what will set them off.

TIP: No matter the circumstances, rudeness is never the solution. LinkedIn’s research found that 60% of UK professionals say that reaching out to a colleague or boss for an open conversation when feeling angry helps them to calm down.

Try to stay calm and diffuse the situation by asking for a private meeting, where you can resolve any issues they may have and address how their behaviour is making you feel.

If this is a continuous problem rather than a one-off outburst, and your boss is harassing or bullying you, make sure to report this to HR or a senior member of staff.

The Poltergeist Boss

The Poltergeist silently moves meetings and deadlines around and edits your work without consulting you.

TIP: Deadline changes and diary shifts without your knowledge can be extremely frustrating. Openly communicating with your boss and letting them know how their behaviour affects you is key.

It’s possible that there’s an external source, such as a client or senior stakeholder, who is moving the goal-posts while your manager tries to keep up, so understanding their perspective can help realign your common goals.

The Micromanaging Monster Boss

The type of boss who feels the need to control every aspect of your work and never lets you make decisions or own projects without running it by them first.

TIP: Being micromanaged at work is a very de-motivating experience. More often than not, this stems from a manager’s own insecurity about letting go. This can be a hard pattern to break, but setting clear goals and sharing progress updates can help.