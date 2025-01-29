Speaker Tells Kemi Badenoch Off For Accusing Keir Starmer Of 'Misleading' Commons

Lindsay Hoyle and Kemi Badenoch Parliamentlive.tv

Kemi Badenoch was loudly reprimanded by the Speaker in PMQs for claiming the prime minister “misled” the Commons last week.

That is a serious accusation to make against any member of the government and can even jeopardise a minister’s job in some cases.

But the new Tory leader still made the claim against Keir Starmer on Wednesday while trying to land a blow over his plans to strengthens workers’ rights.

Badenoch said: “Mr Speaker, he doesn’t want to talk about the Employment Bill because he doesn’t know about it.

“Last week, he misled the House, he was not on top of his own Education Bill –”

Badenoch used all six of her questions in last week’s PMQs to ask about his plans for education which she dubbed “a tragedy in the making”.

But today, she was quickly interrupted by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, who stood up while the Tory leader was mid-sentence and said: “Sorry – we can’t accuse the prime minister of misleading the House –”

Tory MPs shouted arguing otherwise, but the Speaker put his hand up.

He said: “No! No, no. We can’t do it. I’m sure there are words you would prefer to use.”

The Tory benches protested loudly, although one MP could be heard saying: “He admitted it!”

But Badenoch just moved on and tried to take apart the government’s plans for employment instead.

She said: “Mr Speaker, he claimed to have laid down an amendment which he had not made. He doesn’t know what is going on in here or out there.”

Badenoch said it should be called “an unemployment bill.”

She asked: “Given these clauses will he drop his bill and show that he is not anti-growth?”

Starmer hit back by pointed out that the Tories “consistently vote against any protections for working people”.

“Good work rights are consistent with growth, everyone knows that,” he added.