Olivia Colman has also been nominated in the leading actress category for her role as Queen Anne in the dark comedy drama, just days after triumphing at the Golden Globes .

’The Favourite ’ is leading the Bafta Film Award 2019 nominations, with 12 nods including Best Film and Outstanding British film.

Film4 Olivia Colman in 'The Favourite'

Her co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone have both received nods for Best Supporting Actress, and director Yorgos Lanthimos is also nominated.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘First Man’, ‘Roma’ and ‘A Star Is Born’ each have seven nominations, while ‘Vice’ has six and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ has five.

‘Vice’ star Christian Bale, who also won a Golden Globe at the weekend, has been given a Bafta nod in the leading actor category, as has Rami Malek, for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

See the full list of nominees below...

Best Film

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan And Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Best Director

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski – Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Documentary

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay

Cold War – Janusz Głowacki and Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga

Roma – Alfonso Cuaron

Vice – Adam McKay

Leading Actress

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Glenn Close – The Wife

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Viola Davis – Widows

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Christian Bale – Vice

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan – Stan And Ollie

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

The winners will be crowned at the Royal Albert Hall ceremony on 10 February.