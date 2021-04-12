Baftas 2021: See The Looks From The Actual Red Carpet, And The Virtual One

For obvious reasons, this year’s Baftas couldn’t quite go ahead in the usual way.
But while the ceremony was a largely virtual affair, with nominees appearing via Zoom, there was still some red carpet action on Sunday night.
The awards presenters were still in attendance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where they were pictured posing in their finery.
Many stars who were also appearing remotely used the occasion to get dressed up and were snapped looking fabulous in their homes or gardens.
Check out all the photos from the night below....
Daniel Kaluuya, Emerald Fennell, Frances McDormand and Sir Anthony Hopkins were among the winners at Sunday night’s ceremony.
Nomadland won best film, where director Chloe Zhao made history, becoming only the second woman to win the Best Director prize in Bafta’s 53 year history, and the first woman of colour.
