'Bake Off' Fans Go Wild As Contestant Liam Charles Returns As Host Of 'Professionals' Show

Fans of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ got an extra special treat this Bank Holiday as much-loved contestant Liam Charles debuted as the host of the ‘Professionals’ spin-off.
The amateur baker became a fan favourite when he appeared on the first Channel 4 series last year, with many lamenting the fact he failed to make the final.
However, Liam has now arguably done better than all of last year’s contestants, having been singned up to present ‘Bake Off: The Professionals’.
His fans were overjoyed to see him back on screen, although this time he was showing off his presenting skills, rather than his baking ones:
‘Bake Off: The Professionals’ is Channel 4′s first series of what was previously known as ‘Bake Off: Crème De La Crème’ during its time on the BBC.
Liam and co-host Tom Allen have replaced former host Angus Deyton, who had succeeded original presenter Tom Kerridge.
Of landing the role of host Liam, previously told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine: “I couldn’t believe it. I’ve always been a massive fan of [judges] Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden. I watched the previous series, so to work with them is amazing.”
The 20-year-old is balancing his TV commitments with his degree, as he is currently studying for his finals in Drama and Theatre Arts at Goldsmiths University.
Meanwhile, this week saw the BBC serve up their latest attempt at replacing ‘Bake Off’ in the schedule after losing it to Channel 4 with the launch of ‘Britain’s Best Home Cook’.
Former ‘Bake Off’ judge Mary Berry headed-up the judging panel, and while early reviews praised the show, it only managed to bring in 2.9million viewers for its first episode.