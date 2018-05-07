'Bake Off' Fans Go Wild As Contestant Liam Charles Returns As Host Of 'Professionals' Show

Fans of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ got an extra special treat this Bank Holiday as much-loved contestant Liam Charles debuted as the host of the ‘Professionals’ spin-off.

The amateur baker became a fan favourite when he appeared on the first Channel 4 series last year, with many lamenting the fact he failed to make the final.

However, Liam has now arguably done better than all of last year’s contestants, having been singned up to present ‘Bake Off: The Professionals’.