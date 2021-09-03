Bakers’ Union President Facing Expulsion From Labour Over Alleged Link To Banned Group

A trade union leader has been given until Monday to explain why he shouldn’t be expelled from Labour over links to a group banned by the party, HuffPost UK can reveal.

Ian Hodson, national president of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers’ Union (BFAWU), has been warned he faces “auto-exclusion” because he was listed as a sponsor of the Labour Against the Witchhunt (LAW) protest group.

Labour Against the Witchunt, which has claimed allegations of anti-Semitism aimed at Jeremy Corbyn supporters are politically motivated attacks, was one of four groups proscribed by the party in July.

Hodson was sent a letter by the party’s governance unit last month, warning him he faced expulsion unless he could explain his alleged links to the group.

But the move sparked heavy criticism of Keir Starmer from many on the Left, and the bakers’ union – which is one of Labour’s oldest trade union affiliates – has threatened to sever all ties with the party it has supported since 1902.

The union, which has just under 20,000 members and has a vital seat on the party’s ruling National Executive Committee, has warned that it will hold a special disaffiliation conference to coincide with Starmer’s annual conference speech this month if Hodson’s expulsion goes ahead.

In a last-ditch bid to find a compromise, HuffPost UK understands that the deadline for a full reply from Hodson has been extended by the party to September 6 and he is in consultation with his solicitor and plans to mount a robust defence.

Hodson’s supporters say he had no idea that Labour Against the Witchhunt’s website had listed him as a “sponsor” – an offence that was among the reasons filmmaker Ken Loach was auto-excluded – and his name has now been removed from the website.