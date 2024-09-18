People Are Just Realising This Fact About Balamory's Original Run, And I'm Astonished

BBC

If you’ve been wondering what the story in Balamory is right now, we have good news: it’s so back.

The hit children’s show, which ran on BBC channel CBeebies from 2002 until 2005, took place in the fictional Scottish town of Balamory and was known for its colourful houses, fun characters and undeniably catchy theme tune.

And now, the series ― which is actually filmed in the Isle of Mull town of Tobermory ― is due for a reboot in 2026, the BBC has announced.

Andrew Agnew, who played policeman PC Plum in Balamory, said he’s not sure whether or not he’ll be asked back, but he hopes so.

“If they ask me to go back then I’ll absolutely be there with bells on, I’m sure,” he told the BBC, adding: “I don’t think it would be same if we weren’t involved in it... I think it needs us.”

Julie Wilson Nimmo, who played teacher Miss Hoolie on the show, said: “I seriously think this is bigger than the Oasis reunion.”

Fans on X seemed pretty excited about the reboot, but one site user realised something that stuck a chord with other former Balamory watchers.

Reposting an announcement about Balamory’s return, the user marvelled at the fact that the impactful show only actually ran for three years.

That show was only on for 3 years?????



The cultural impact was crazy. People say “what’s the story in Balamory” till this day https://t.co/XNboFJlv7q — BHB (@JOnabowu) September 17, 2024

The post, which has amassed more than 23,500 likes as of the time of writing, revealed how many of us (myself included) thought the show was on the air for way longer.

“I thought it was on at least a good seven years,” another former fan commented under the post.

“The way I AUTOMATICALLY sung the song at my big age,” another commenter said.

“CBeebies basically had it on a non-stop loop until 2018-ish,” yet another X user pointed out.

Someone else commented: “There were 4 seasons with an average of 63 episodes so they got through a lot in that time” ― they have 253 episodes overall, which makes a lot more sense.

In other fan reactions, some thought that the television show should be... different this time around (to be fair, I always wondered how Archie owned that entire huge castle despite seemingly occasionally tinkering for his career).

The reboot should explore the gritty, seedy underbelly of Balamory https://t.co/OXuRW2boG7 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 17, 2024

Speaking of which, another X user posted that they should replace Archie’s iconic pink castle with the TikTok-famous Scottish takeaway, Rebecca’s Chinese.

Balamory reboot but Archie's Castle has been turned into Rebecca's Chinese pic.twitter.com/Cm6uth65SD — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) September 17, 2024

Miles Jupp is quaking rn because he's finally not being recognised as Archie anymore and now Balamory's coming back https://t.co/wJygdQR51g — May (@MayRedfern80) September 17, 2024

