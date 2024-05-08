Irish Eurovision Act Claims They Were Forced To Remove Pro-Palestinian Messages From Costume

Eurovision star Bambie Thug performing on Tuesday night JESSICA GOW/TT via Getty Images

Irish Eurovision performer Bambie Thug has claimed they were made to remove messages of solidarity with Palestine from their stage outfit in the lead-up to their first performance of the competition.

On Tuesday night, Bambie was one of 15 acts to compete in the first of this year’s two semi-finals, during which they became Ireland’s first qualifying act since 2018.

During Eurovision rehearsals, the singer-songwriter has been seen sporting subtle messages of solidarity with Palestine – including “freedom for Palestine” and “ceasefire”, written in the ancient Celtic alphabet Ogham – on their body.

However, these were not present when Bambie performed on Tuesday, which they said after the show was down to Eurovision organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Bambie told reporters at a post-show press conference these slogans were “very important for me because I am pro-justice and pro-peace”.

“Unfortunately,” they added, “I had to change those messages today, to ‘Crown The Witch’ only… in order from the EBU.”

🇮🇪 Bambie Thug has confirmed that the EBU required them to remove the words “Freedom for Palestine” and “Ceasefire” from their costume in order to perform in Semi-Final 1 of #Eurovision 2024. pic.twitter.com/28XMQXZiEX — wiwibloggs (@wiwibloggs) May 7, 2024

HuffPost UK has contacted the EBU for comment.

Back in March, Bambie co-signed a statement – alongside the acts representing Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Switzerland, Denmark, Lithuania and Finland – responding to calls for them to pull out of the competition in solidarity with Palestine, due to Israel’s involvement.

The group said: “In light of the current situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and particularly in Gaza, and in Israel, we do not feel comfortable being silent.

“It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages. We stand united against all forms of hate, including antisemitism and Islamophobia.

“We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy.”

Bambie told Metro more recently: “We couldn’t stay silent on the matter. I basically said what I wanted to say in my statement, but it is down to the EBU and it is down to even my broadcaster.