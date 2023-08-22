Banish Spiders From Your Home Using These Household Staples

Elva Etienne via Getty Images

Autumn is almost here – despite us feeling like summer never really got started – and this is bad news for arachnophobes, as it’s right about now that spiders start migrating into our homes to shelter from the damp weather. In fact, with this miserable summer, you might have already spotted them!

Spiders are definitely a divisive issue, with research from Pelsis Group revealing that the most commonly searched for pest-related phobia is arachnophobia and a YouGov poll found that 21% of Brits would say that they have the phobia.

How To Prevent Spiders From Entering Your Home

Right now it’s mating season and what that means for us is more cobwebs around the home, more spiders, and uh, once they’ve mated... even more spiders? No thanks!

Thankfully, the experts at Safestyle have provided some eco-friendly tips to keep these spiders away from our homes without actually harming them. Win-win!

Peppermint oil and water

Did you know that spiders smell and taste through their legs? This means that attempting to crawl through a powerful peppermint odour can be extremely unpleasant for them and make them redirect their travels. Add a little peppermint oil to a spray bottle, dilute it with water and spray it around your window to prevent spiders from entering your home.

Vinegar and water

If you don’t have peppermint oil, vinegar is also a great spider-repellent. Spray half water, half vinegar around the crevices of your window but be careful not to spray directly onto varnished surfaces as vinegar can be harmful for them. Additionally, if you struggle with ant infestations, this is very effective against them!

Limit your light

Spiders are attracted to the light so overnight, or when you’re out, make sure that your lights are turned off. You’ll be less attractive to spiders and you’ll keep the bills down. Make sure that you’re also frequently cleaning and dusting any light, airy spaces to ensure no bugs get a chance to set up camp.

Citrus

Spiders despise citrus fruits so make the most of your food scraps by using lemon, lime, and orange peels to keep spiders away. Simply mix them with water and use them as a rub to spread over the windowsill. If you don’t have pets, citrus scented diffusers on the windowsill are a great alternative.

Maintain a regular cleaning schedule