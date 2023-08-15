Oh Good ― Your Reusable Shopping Bag Could Be Making You Sick

PixeloneStocker via Getty Images

Is it weird to have favourite reusable bags from different supermarkets? Because I’ve been known to plant my weekly shop according to the sturdiness and looks of o good ol’ bag for life (ah, my late 20s).

And while reusing bags is much better for the environment, the Food Standards Authority (FSA) (among others) warns that improper use of your trusty tote could cause cross-contamination.

Advertisement

Spillages, raw meat, and even the skins of fruits and veggies (which you should always, always rinse ― even if you’re peeling them) can all add to the germy effect. In fact, one study found that among randomly-collected reusable bags, “Large numbers of bacteria were found in almost all bags and coliform bacteria in half. Escherichia coli were identified in 8% of the bags, as well as a wide range of enteric bacteria, including several opportunistic pathogens.”

Of course, not every strain of E.coli is going to harm you, and not every germ inside your bag will definitely come into contact with your mouth. Still. “These results indicate that reusable bags, if not properly washed on a regular

basis, can play a role in the cross-contamination of foods,” researchers found.

Here’s why your fave reusable bag could aid the process of cross-contamination ― and what you can do to keep your fave reusable receptacle.



Raw meat and veg can leave lingering germs

I know you’ve heard it a million times before, but it bears repeating: you should always, always wash your fruit and veg, even if you’re peeling them. “Germs on the peel or skin can get inside fruits and vegetables when you cut them,” the Centre For Disease Control (CDC) warns.

Advertisement

Pesticides, germs, and even bugs can lie on their skins ― so it makes sense that these will come into contact with your bags for life, too. (As an aside, the CDC also says you should keep your veggies separate from meat while packing your groceries.)

Speaking of which, raw meat ― even when carefully packaged ― can still leave its malignant mark. “When meat juices were added to bags and stored in the trunks of cars for two hours, the number of bacteria increased 10-fold, indicating the potential for bacterial growth in the bags,” the study found.

Of course, you’re not putting meat juice directly into your bag, but the research shows the potential of reusable bag material to harbour and host the dangerous bacteria often spotted in animal products. For this reason, the FSA advises throwing away any bags with visible spillages.



OK, so... do I just have to give up my beloved bag then?

I would never ask you to sever such deep ties. But the FSA does have some handy tips for reusable bag owners:

Make sure you take enough shopping bags to pack raw and ready-to-eat food separately

Take extra bags to pack cleaning products and other household items separately from food

Label or colour code your bags to show what you intend to use them for

Check your bags for spillages after every use. If there has been visible spillage, soiling or damage, plastic bags for life should ideally be used for another purpose (where no safety risk will occur e.g a bin liner) or replaced

Consider using cotton/fabric bags for life as they can be put in the washing machine and cleaned if they get dirty

Replace old plastic bags

Keep raw and ready-to-eat foods separate in your shopping trolley or basket.