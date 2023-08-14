David Jason during an interview on Lorraine last year Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

David Jason has postponed an appearance at an upcoming Only Fools And Horses fan event as he’s due to undergo surgery.

The Del Boy Trotter actor had been due to appear at the Only Fools And Horses Convention over the weekend, but the event has now been pushed back until early next year.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post (via Sky News), the 83-year-old wrote: “I am so very sorry for the disappointment and all the inconvenience it may cause but we are having to change the date of the forthcoming Only Fools and Horses Convention.

“Unfortunately, I have just been advised I need a new bionic body part fitted. I won’t tell you which part it is, or you will all want one!”

Paying homage to the BBC sitcom, he added: “Don’t worry it’s not being supplied by Monkey Harris, it’ll be the pukka gear.

“I really hope everyone will be able to make the new date (January 13th and 14th) and we can all have something cushty to look forward to!”

Advertisement

David Jason in character as Del Boy in 1992 Radio Times via Getty Images

The screen actor added that his decision was not one he made “at all lightly”, saying he hoped fans would “understand my situation”.

David’s agents later confirmed to Sky News that he is planning to have a hip replacement.

Last year, David disclosed that he’d suffered a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire, after contracting Covid, which left him too weak to stand.

“I got it seriously bad,” he told BBC Breakfast. “I got out of bed in the early hours, and because all of the muscles weren’t working, I collapsed.”

Sir David Jason has revealed he had "seriously bad" Covid this summer, which resulted in the actor collapsing when getting out of bed one night.



The Only Fools and Horses star spoke to Jon Kay on #BBCBreakfasthttps://t.co/pa8dF5Wv46 pic.twitter.com/7lPwWnIMLh — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 12, 2022

Advertisement

As well as Only Fools And Horses, David Jason is known for his roles in the ITV police drama A Touch Of Frost and the BBC comedy Open All Hours.

Open All Hours was rebooted in 2014, with Jason returning as Granville in all six seasons of the revival.