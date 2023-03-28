David Jason ‘Delighted' To Discover 52-Year-Old Daughter He Never Knew Existed

Sir David Jason Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Sir David Jason has spoken of his “delight” after discovering he is the father of a 52-year-old woman who he knew nothing about.

Abi Harris was reportedly born in 1970 after her actor mother Jennifer Hill had a brief relationship with the Only Fools And Horses star.

Following the revelation, the 83-year-old star is said to be building a relationship with his daughter - also an actor - and her 10-year-old son Charlie.

Speaking The Mirror, Sir David said: “To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement.

“However, on settling with the news, I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can.

“My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family.”

It's a privilege to tell this extraordinary story. https://t.co/so2Q1fbuCX — Ashleigh Rainbird (@arainbird) March 27, 2023

The actor also has 22-year-old daughter Sophie with his wife Gill Hinchcliffe, 20 years his junior, who he met on a TV set.

The pair were married in 2005 on the eve of his investiture ceremony where he was knighted for his services to acting and comedy.

Sir David added: “We hope we are all allowed the privacy to continue our new relationship and get to know each other more and more.”

The actor is best known for his role as Derek “Del Boy” Trotter in BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

His other starring roles include Detective Inspector Jack Frost in A Touch of Frost, Granville in Open All Hours and Still Open All Hours, and Pop Larkin in The Darling Buds Of May.

