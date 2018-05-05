PA

Sun worshippers are set to sizzle in the spring heatwave, with Bank Holiday Monday forecast to be the hottest since records began. The mercury could hit 28C as people round off their three-day weekend – making it the hottest in 40 years. The May Bank Holiday was introduced in 1978 and the temperature has never topped the 28C mark since then.

Most of us will enjoy some #sunshine ☀️☀️☀️ today with moderate to high levels of UV expected - so don't forget that sun cream! pic.twitter.com/6Bl9cT2Hz2 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 5, 2018

Bank Holiday Monday in 1999 was 23.6C, while the hottest bank holiday weekend ever was in 1995 when temperatures peaked on the Saturday at 28.6C. Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the South East, East Anglia and the East Midlands will feel the heat most. Saturday will see highs of 23C or 24C, and Sunday will see the mercury rise to 25C, with it climbing to a potential 28C in some places on Monday. Scotland and Northern Ireland will be a little cooler, but even eastern parts of Scotland will reach the low twenties at times.

PA Wire/PA Images People enjoy the sun in London's Hyde Park