Banksy Went On 'Spraycation' And All We Got Was Some 'Mindless Vandalism'

Banksy has been on vacation.

On Friday, the famed British street artist that he was behind a series of murals that have appeared in eastern seaside towns in recent weeks.

A 3-minute video released on his Instagram feed — titled “A Great British Spraycation” and set to a reworked version of Tones And I’s 2019 hit song Dance Monkey ― showed the pieces being painted by a campervan-driving figure in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Cromer, Lowestoft, and Oulton Broad.

They included a gigantic gull swooping down on a dumpster, a child making a sandcastle over broken paving and a couple dancing to an accordion player atop a bus stop. The artist also added a miniature stable to the Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth.

But of one piece, a woman in the Banksy-produced clip appears to say it looks like “mindless vandalism.”

The video concludes with another woman commenting, “It looks a lot better from far away than it does when you get this close.”

