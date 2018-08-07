Soho Bar Removes Illustration That Erased Black Drinkers

Fox Pictures/Getty/HuffPost UK The original 1933 photograph (left) and the new illustrated version (right).

The newly-commissioned illustrated version includes three white men who bought the venue this year - before selling their company last month - replacing three figures in the original.

The Pillars of Hercules pub, which reopened in June as Bar Hercules, appeared to erase two black drinkers from an old picture taken in the pub in 1933 when it installed a fresh artwork.

An historic London cocktail bar is to remove an illustration of a photograph that saw two black customers replaced with the faces of its former white owners.

Fox Photos via Getty Images The original photograph of customers raising a glass inside the Pillars of Hercules pub in Soho in November 1933.

One customer who pointed out the change on Twitter wrote: “WHAT THE FUCK? Who are these new white guys? Why?”

Andrew Stones, the chief executive of Bar Hercules’ owner Be At One, confirmed on Monday that the illustration will now be removed.

“In light of the fact one of our guests has taken offence to [the illustration], we will remove it,” Stones told HuffPost UK in a phone interview.

“The whole reason it was commissioned by the previous owners was so it could be a tongue-in-cheek nod to the bar’s previous history.”

Stones said an appropriate replacement, drawing on the site’s 300-year history, will be found.

Earlier, Charles Roche, the bar’s manager, said the new illustration was thought of by staff as a tribute to the founders of Be At One, which was sold in July.

“The three [former] owners are in the painting and this was seen as more of a sincere offering to them rather than a stab at racism,” Roche said.