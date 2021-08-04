Barack Obama Scales Back Massive 60th Birthday Bash Due To Delta Variant

Barack Obama’s massive birthday bash is off.

The former president had planned to celebrate his 60th with a big party involving hundreds of guests – reportedly including Hollywood A-lister George Clooney and talkshow legend Oprah Winfrey – at his estate on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, this weekend.

But the shindig has now been “significantly” scaled back for only family and close friends “due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week,” Obama’s spokesperson Hannah Hankins said in a statement Wednesday.

“He’s appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon,” Hankins added.

Obama turns 60 on Wednesday.

He’d drawn ire for planning the now-nixed party – for which guests had to be fully vaccinated and present negative test status – amid a recent rise in coronavirus cases, fuelled by people who’ve not received the Covid-19 vaccine.