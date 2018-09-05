Dame Barbara Windsor is recovering after having a pacemaker fitted following complications with her Alzheimer’s medication.
The former ‘EastEnders’ star had been suffering from breathlessness and dizziness caused by low heart rate, which doctors thought was due to some of her medication, which led to her collapsing at home.
After an eight-day stint in hospital, Barbara was discharged last month, and is now recovering at home.
Her husband, Scott Mitchell, told The Sun: “She was getting very dizzy and short of breath and fainted one day at home, so she had an eight-day hospital spell about four weeks ago and they’ve put in a pacemaker for her.
“But she’s recovering really well and is looking forward to getting out on the town again soon.”
It was revealed back in May that Barbara had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.
Discussing how her diagnosis had been affecting their life, Scott - who has been married to Barbara for 25 years - told The Sun: “Since her 80th birthday last August, a definite continual confusion has set in, so it’s becoming a lot more difficult for us to hide.”
Barbara has since promised to “carry on”, after going public with her diagnosis.
She told fans: “I’d also like to say a big thank you to everyone for the lovely messages of support that I’ve been receiving, it really means such a lot to me, it truly does.”