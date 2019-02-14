Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell has issued a plea to the public to check loved ones for sigs of dementia this Valentine’s day, saying early diagnosis helped the acting legend enjoy her career for as long as possible.

The EastEnders star was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease – a form of dementia – in 2014 and Mitchell said that detecting the condition early meant she could get the support she needed.

“It’s so important to catch the signs early enough to ensure that you, your family and your loved one receive the support available from the NHS and charities like Alzheimer’s Society, so they can face the challenges dementia creates,” he said.

“Having Barbara diagnosed early was a positive move and allowed us to adjust to her condition and, in my opinion, gave her an extra two years of being able to continue working and appearances in EastEnders which were normality to her and to live life as fully as possible.”

