picture alliance via Getty Images Barbie released a new doll collection for the Tokyo Olympics.

﻿Barbie was in the firing line on social media after its latest “inclusive” collection was accused of not including a visible Asian representative. Mattel, the American company which manufactures the famous fashion doll, released a new collection to mark the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The firm even collaborated with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organisers of this year’s games on the collection, originally for release in February 2020.

#Barbie is committed to empowering girls to participate in sports by capturing the fun and friendship of the season, and inspiring kids to find the athlete within.🏅 #YouCanBeAnything#tokyo2020#Olympicshttps://t.co/MFjn2ZhfvWpic.twitter.com/XftIDTaZMo — Barbie (@Barbie) July 28, 2021

The five dolls were meant to represent the five new sports added to the games this year – baseball, karate, skateboarding, surfing and climbing. Fans soon noticed a clear omission from their collection of five – an obvious Asian representative. One Twitter account claimed: “I won’t be buying Barbie dolls for my two girls. “No representation whatsoever.” Another wrote: “This, even as Sunisa Lee, an Asian American, becomes the breakout star of the Olympics. “What a missed opportunity to access a large and growing consumer market and to fully reflect Mattel’s values.” Lee is an 18-year-old gymnast who took home a gold medal this year. Others were completely taken aback that the toymakers did not have a visible Asian representative the very year Japan hosted the Olympics, claiming Mattel had rendered ”#AsianAmericans invisible”.

Even as @sunisalee_ an #AAPI, becomes the breakout star of the @Olympicspic.twitter.com/ESW5ykfhXI — Drue Kataoka 🌎 (@DrueKataoka) July 31, 2021