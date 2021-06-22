Billie Eilish has apologised after a video surfaced appearing to show her mouthing a racist slur. The Grammy-winning pop star shared a lengthy statement on Instagram on Monday and said she was “appalled and embarrassed” by the clip. An edited compilation video was posted to TikTok earlier this month in which the now 19-year-old singer appears to mouth an anti-Asian slur featured in Tyler The Creator’s 2011 song Fish. She was also filmed speaking in various accents.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Billie Eilish

In her apology, Billie said she was “13 or 14” in the videos and did not know at the time the slur was a derogatory term. She wrote: “I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word. This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. “Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry.”

Instagram Billie Eilish