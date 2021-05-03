Billie Eilish Already Knows What Critics Will Say About Her Incredible British Vogue Cover

Spare Billie Eilish from your Twitter criticisms: She already knows what you’re going to say about her incredible British Vogue cover, and she is not bothered one bit.. The newly-blonde singer is the fashion magazine’s June cover star, with the magazine showcasing the usuall-dressed-down Gen Z pop icon sans her signature baggy wardrobe and in a whole new light. Serving up a “classic, old-timey pin-up” look, Billie breaks new fashion ground in a pink custom Gucci corset and skirt over lacy Agent Provocateur lingerie, accessorised with elbow-length latex gloves. “I’ve literally never done anything in this realm at all,” she told the magazine about the new look, before adding with a smirk, “Y’know, besides when I’m alone and shit.”

In other photos, the 19-year-old pop star wears a slew of custom, form-fitting body suits, revealing the much-discussed tattoo on her right upper thigh and hip. Last year, Billie told her fans that they’d “never see” the ink, prompting major speculation. Apparently, she’s changed her mind, because the artwork is on display in multiple shots. In the accompanying interview, Billie, who is outspoken against body-shaming and has sparked dialogues about the objectification of women’s bodies in music, pre-emptively addresses the backlash she knows the Vogue cover will inspire.

“‘If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?’” the singer said, parroting potential criticisms of the photoshoot. “My thing is that I can do whatever I want.” Instead, Billie said she’s all about focussing on “what makes you feel good” in this period of her life, naysayers be damned. “If you want to get surgery, go get surgery,” she added. “If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, fuck it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.” Echoing a similar sentiment on Instagram, Billie wrote that she “loved doing this shoot,” encouraging her millions of followers to “do whatever you want whenever you want” and “fuck everything else” in the caption.