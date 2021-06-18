Billie Eilish Shares Reaction To British Vogue Photo-Shoot She Was 'Not OK' With

Billie Eilish has admitted she was left frustrated with some of the reaction to her recent British Vogue cover shoot.
Last month, the 19-year-old made headlines the world over when she unveiled a new photo-shoot for the magazine, showing her posing in high-fashion lingerie, in a departure from her usual signature style.
However, Billie has admitted she was put out when some fans suggested the Vogue shoot represented any kind of “growth”.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, she said: “I saw a picture of me on the cover of Vogue [from] a couple of years ago with big, huge oversize clothes [next to the new Vogue cover]. Then the caption was like, ‘That’s called growth’.
“I understand where they’re coming from, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘No, that’s not OK. I’m not this now, and I didn’t need to grow from that’.”
During the Vogue interview accompanying her photo-shoot, Billie – who has spoken out about body-shaming and the importance of choice when it comes to fashion throughout her career – admitted that she anticipated there’d be a backlash to her decision to pose in more revealing clothes than fans were used to seeing her in.
“‘If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?’” the singer said, parroting potential criticisms of the photoshoot. “My thing is that I can do whatever I want.”
Billie then insisted she’s all about focussing on “what makes you feel good” in this period of her life.
“If you want to get surgery, go get surgery,” she added. “If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, fuck it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”
