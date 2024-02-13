Barbra Streisand Defends Taylor Swift Against Donald Trump's 'Disloyal' Claim

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Oh, and the entertainment legend also suggested that the former president “has really flipped his lid now”.

On Sunday, Trump posted a gripe on his Truth Social platform about Swift amid very unconfirmed rumors that the arena-filling pop star would officially endorse President Joe Biden’s reelection.

In the process, Trump accused Swift of being “disloyal” for not supporting him after he signed the bipartisan Music Modernisation Act in 2018, which updated music copyright issues to address changes in technology, including the rise of streaming services.

“Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” Trump said in the post, adding that there’s “no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden” and “be disloyal to the man who made her so much money”.

On the positive side, Trump said he did like Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, “even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”

The self-pitying tweet went viral during Sunday’s Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won, but Streisand decided to weigh in on Monday:

“Trump is telling Taylor Swift that she’ll be disloyal if she supports Biden! Can you imagine? This is what a dictator is like. He’s really flipped his lid now.”

Swift hadn’t commented on Streisand’s post as of Monday afternoon, but it did get support from plenty of others on social media.

