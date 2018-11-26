Baroness Trumpington, a Bletchley Park code-breaker famed for flicking two fingers up at a fellow Tory peer, has died at the age of 96, her son has said.

Tributes came from across the political spectrum after Adam Barker announced that the former Conservative minister died on Monday afternoon.

Lady Trumpington only bowed out from the House of Lords, where she was celebrated as one of Parliament’s most colourful characters, last year.