Barry Keoghan Gets Very Candid About His Time Living With Colin Farrell: 'I Was A Nuisance'

Barry Keoghan speaking to Late Night With Seth Meyers NBC

Barry Keoghan has admitted he wasn’t exactly an ideal housemate during his time living with Colin Farrell.

The two actors shared a house while they were working on the film The Banshees Of Inisherin, which earned each of them an Oscar nomination back in 2021.

“I worked with Colin on The [Killing Of A] Sacred Deer, so I kind of got used to him. But he didn’t get used to me,” Barry told Late Night With Seth Meyers last week. “I mean, I was an absolute nuisance.

“He got the place first, and they were like ‘will you look after Barry, you’ve worked with him before?’. And he was like, ‘yeah’.”

The Saltburn star shared that his co-star grew so sick of his living habits that he was sent to live “upstairs” in the property, recalling an interview Colin subsequently gave comparing his habits to that of a “raccoon”.

Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in The Banshees Of Inisherin Searchlight Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

“One morning I came in and it was like, excuse my French, was like a piss take,” Colin told The Late Show in 2022.

“I came in and there was a carton of milk on its side and it was empty. But there was a lovely puddle of milk where it was like somebody said, ’how will we piss him off? Get the milk on its side, put a puddle on the floor, get the cereal and have some soggy little bits of flakes on the bottom.

“So, I saw the milk and I saw the cereal that was on the counter – it wasn’t in the sink where it should have been. I remembered I had milk in the fridge, so it was grand. I got the milk from the fridge, I got a bowl out, grabbed the Crunchy Nut Cornflake box and it was very light.

“He had emptied the Crunchy Nut and put the plastic bag back in the box… I’m not asking for much. This isn’t an actor demanding private jets or anything of that shite. I just want a bowl of Crunchy Nut Cornflakes in the morning.”

Colin Farrell via Associated Press

Confirming Colin’s account to be true, Barry told Seth Meyers: “I like Crunchy Nut – I like anything, basically – at three am. And so I’d go down, and eat the cereal. And he said, in the morning he’d come down and it’d be like there was a raccoon went through the kitchen.”

Apparently, he hasn’t learned from his mistakes, though, admitting: “I still do that! I wake up at three am, I’m not even messing, and just eat chocolate.

“And people are always like, ‘were you in the kitchen last night?’ and I’m like, ‘nah’. ‘Why is there chocolate on your face?’. ‘No there’s not. There’s chocolate on your face.’”

Fortunately, Colin was still full of praise for his co-star, claiming back in 2022: “He’s amazing, though, he’s an extraordinary talent and has a heart the size of this island itself.”

“I loved living with him,” the star of The Penguin insisted. “It was lovely.”

Watch Barry Keoghan’s full interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers below: